Planning a trip to Malta, Gozo or Comino? Whether you’re visiting for a few days or a few weeks, MyLittleMalta.com is an independent travel blog designed to help you make the most of your time on the islands — and make your travel budget go further.

Created by travelers for travelers, the blog offers practical, real-world advice on how to organise your trip, where to stay, what to do, and which excursions are worth your time. You'll find tips on hidden beaches, must-see landmarks, local culture, family-friendly activities and how to explore Malta even without a car.

But what sets My Little Malta apart is that it doesn’t stop at just giving advice - it also helps you save. The team behind the blog created the My Little Malta Discount Card, a digital pass that gives visitors access to exclusive offers and discounts across the islands.

With the card, available at deals.mylittlemalta.com, travelers can get:

15% off boat tours, jeep safaris, and guided excursions

Up to 50% off restaurants, beach clubs, and family attractions

Around 30% off on museums, historical sites, and cultural venues

20% off vehicle rentals, diving, and other outdoor activities

Valid for 30 days, the card covers one adult and up to two children, and it’s active from the day of your arrival. It’s a seamless way to enjoy more while spending less - and to top it off, it comes with a “satisfied or refunded” guarantee: if you don’t save at least the value of the card, the difference is refunded.

In short, MyLittleMalta.com is not just a blog. It’s a complete, independent platform for discovering, planning and saving on your Maltese getaway.

For travelers looking for reliable, practical guidance - and a way to enjoy more of Malta for less - it’s the perfect travel companion.