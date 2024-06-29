MARRIAGES

TESTAFAERRATA MORONI VIANI – LOREFICE

Baroncino Stephen Henry Testaferrata Moroni Viani, son of the Baron and Baroness Testaferrata, married Naomi Lorefice, daughter of Mr and Mrs Lucio Riccardo Lorefice, on Friday, June 28, 204 at The Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. A reception followed at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar.

OBITUARY

JOHNSON. On June 23, BRIAN, aged 68, passed away at Mater Dei Hospital, Malta, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his widow, Marina, his brothers Anthony, Roger and Malcolm, his sister Sandra, his godsons Adam and Ben, all their families, relatives and many friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, July 3, for the Onorati, Old Jesuits’ church, Valletta, where a Latin rite requiem mass to pray for the repose of his soul will be offered at 10.30am, followed by interment at St Laurence churchyard, Ansley, Warwickshire, United Kingdom.

The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to the Grand Commandery of the Castello (Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem, Malta). A collection box and bank account details will be made available at the church for this purpose.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

IN MEMORIAM

De BONO. Fondest loving memories of our dearest DAVID GEORGE, today the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life in heaven. Lovingly remembered by his wife Yvette, his children Nicolette and

Sam, Rebecca, Jonathan, his grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Edward, Thomas, and his great-grandson Myles. May God grant David eternal rest.

De BONO – DAVID GEORGE. Treasured memories of our dear brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by Ronald, Johanna, Sue and their families.

DEBONO – DAVID. Remembering a true friend. Always in my daily prayers. Francis.

GIORDMAINA – CARMEL. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Rose, his son Mark and wife Alessandra and grandson Sergio. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and nanna ADELAIDE, especially today being the 35th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family.

SALIBA. In loving memory of RITA, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and forever in

our heart and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her husband Richard, her brothers Gregory and Armando, her sister Caterina and all the family.

