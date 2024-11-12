OBITUARY

ATTARD. On November 8, at Gozo General Hospital, MARIA, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her most beloved husband Joe, her children Francesco Pio, Fr Geoffrey George, Nathaniel and his wife JoAnna, her granddaughter Ella, her brothers Joe Zammit Ciantar and his wife Irma, Anton Zammit Ciantar and his wife Miriam, and Giovanni Zammit Ciantar and his wife Betty, close relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, at 3.30pm for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest and keep her in Your loving arms.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH MARY. Treasured memories of a special father and grandfather, the 50th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Margaret and his son Jean-Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest sister MARGARET on the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life which has left a deep void in our hearts. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Maryrose and Elizabeth.

CARUANA DEMAJO – Dr TOMMASO CARUANA DEMAJO, 12.11.1973. Remembering a wonderful person with so much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our hearts and in our prayers. His family.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – INA. Treasured memories of our dear mother and grandmother today the 20th anniversary of her departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by her children Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of her son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. Treasured memories of ANTHONY, a beloved father and grandfather, on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of TANCRED, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela, and Ally.

MANGION – YVONNE and SALVINO. Our dearly beloved parents in this month of your passing after 60 years of marriage. Always very much alive in our hearts and minds. Lovingly remembered today and always. Stephen and Bernie.

In Memoriam Treasured memories of GUIDO CALLUS today the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply loved and greatly missed by his wife Mary. May he rest in peace

In loving memory of JACQUELINE LAFERLA, née Satariano, 11.3.1962-12.11.1997 Loved, remembered and sadly missed by her husband and daughter Lord, grant her eternal rest Albert and Michelle

