OBITUARIES

DEI MARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO. On November 16, the Most Noble MARIANNA of Tarxien, firstborn of Marchese Emmanuele and Donna Paolina, née Calleja Sarreo, went to meet the Risen Lord and join her parents and her sister Nathalie, at the age of 74. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her sisters, the Noble Donna Maria Adeodata Dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB Mdina (Caterina), Louise Holland, Elizabeth Belviso, her brother Jesmon, her youngest sister Asteria Testaferrata de Noto Debattista and their respective families, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate her life will be held today, Tuesday, November 19, at 2.30pm, at Erwieħ chapel, Tarxien, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the nuns, priests, nurses, doctors, carers and all the staff of St Paul’s Home (Little Sisters of the Poor) for their love, support and dedication towards our dear sister Marianna during her stay at the home.

FARRUGIA. On November 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT of Santa Venera, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Helen, his children Neville Mark and his wife Roxana, Ian, and Lucienne and her husband Joseph, his grandchildren Daniel and Nicolette, his brother Michael and his wife Carmen, his nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces, his cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20, for the old parish church of Santa Venera, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On November 4, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EMANUEL of Balzan, widower of Rita, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children John, Anna and her husband Stephen Montefort, Ray and his wife Marie, his beloved grand-daughters Maxine and her husband Jean Paul Zahra, Corinne and her partner Alex Green, Julia and her husband Samuel Firth, his precious great-grandchildren Jacob and Arianne, his sisters Christine, Agnes and her husband Arsenio Brincat, his brother-in-law Joe Cutajar who lives in Australia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, November 21, at 8.45am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Donations to charitable institutions will be greatly appreciated. It is the family’s wish that black should not be worn.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Special thanks to all the staff at Ward SGP2, St Vincent de Paul residence.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSA on the 12th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life, 21.11.2012. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Martin and Muriel, Anton and Sarah, Anne and Francis and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated tomorrow, November 20, at 7am, at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In ever loving memory of CONNIE, a caring mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and grandchildren.

