OBITUARIES

ATTARD. On November 23, at Balzan Convent, SR PIERINA (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 96, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, November 25, at 2pm at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of Charity, Villa Maria Santissima Annunziata, 55, Birbal Street, Balzan. Mass will be followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BURRIDGE. On November 10, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, JOSEPHINE MARY, née Pullicino, aged 97. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving family Jeremy, Amanda, Georgina, James, Alice, Lily, Lily, Tom, Valentin and her great-grandson Gabriel.

Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 9.15am, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On November 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIN, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by his wife Gertie, née Savona, his sons Simon, Stephen and Jason and their spouses Lorraine, Jane and Ket, his grandchildren and sisters Nellie, Alice and Hilda, their spouses, many relatives and friends.

Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, November 25, at 8.30am at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAERTY. On November 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONALD, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Rudolph and his wife Doriette, Ondine and her husband Wayne, Arienne and her husband Ahmed, and Elizabeth, his grandchildren Nick, Ben, Morgan, Jerome, Faye and Ali, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 25, at 2.15pm, for the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish church, Burmarrad, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Life Network Foundation, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated.

May he rest in peace. Amen.

WIRTH. On November 23, GIORGINA, of St Julian’s, daughter of the late Joseph Henry Bonello and Hilda née Parnis England, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 92. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband of 68 years, Philip, her children, Marika and her husband Adrian, Francis and his wife Lucienne, Rita and her partner David, her grandchildren Francesca and her boyfriend Brian, Mark Patrick and his wife Michelle, Karl John and his wife Gillian, Andrew, Michael and his girlfriend Laurine, and her great-grandchildren Alexander, Sebastian, Nicholas, Jamie and baby Emma. She also leaves to mourn her loss Angelique and her family, her sister Marie Louise Saliba, her sisters-in-law Suor Elena, Jeannine and Anne, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves her residence in St Julian’s, tomorrow, Monday, November 25, for St Julian’s parish church, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 11.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and St Julian’s parish for families in need will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the doctors and carers for their support and dedication towards her.

IN MEMORIAM

CAMILLERI. Treasured and unforgettable memories of ANTHONY, a beloved brother, on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Odette.

CASSAR – ANTHONY. Precious memories of a loving and devoted husband and father on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Emma and son Mark. May the Lord Jesus grant him eternal rest.

COLEIRO – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dear mama, being her seventh anniversary. Remembered by her daughters Victoria Ann and Ann Marie, their families, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DESPOTT – KARL ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving and caring brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Not a day goes by that I fail to think of you, reassuring me that you’re always by my side, watching over and helping me. Miss you so very much daily, as you were, since young, my guardian angel. Love you till eternity. Tania.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of SONIA. It has been one year since you left us, but you remain forever in our hearts. Maryse and Michael.

FERRANTE SOMERVILLE. In sweet memory of my dear parents MARIE and CARMELO THOMAS on their anniversary of meeting the Lord, 21 and 43 years respectively. Their only daughter, Isabel and Michael, grandchildren Juliana and Malcolm Scerri-Ferrante. A prayer is solicited.

PACE – JOE of Żabbar. Tomorrow, November 25, being the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Still loved and missed by his loving wife Winnie, his daughter Glorianne and his grandchildren, his sister Irma, family and friends. A prayer is solicited.

QUATTROMANI – LAURA. In ever loving memory of a most precious mother on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Graziella, Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

QUINTANO. In everlasting memory of JOSEPH, 24.11.1987, and ELSIE, 1.4.1989. Their children and spouses and their respective families.TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest father VICTOR, today being the 18th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his children Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TAYAR. In loving memory of my dear parents GITA and GEORGE who passed away 33 (November 22) and 30 years ago (November 26), respectively, this month. Forever in our thoughts. May they both rest in peace, and their spirit live on forever. Their daughter Rina and grandson Gabriel (Arnold).

In Memoriam In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH G. BORG, LL.D. a very dear husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Audrey, David, James, Josephine, Max and Adam.

KARL ANTHONY DESPOTT 7.1.1947 - 23.11.2018 On the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sorely missed and forever treasured in the hearts of his loving wife Maphine, his children Edward and Maria and her husband Josep, and his precious grandson Karl.

MARIE LOUISE FIRMAN Remembering with love our dearest and greatly missed mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Edward and Taygeta, Madeleine, Christine, Mark and Karen, Stuart, Michelle, Louisa and Krista.

Treasured memories of ERIC ZAMMIT, B.Ph arm. A beloved husband and father on the 21st anniversary of his demise, November 19, 2003 Lovingly remembered by his wife Pierina and daughters Stephanie and her husband Bernard and Martine. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SCIRIHA today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Five years ago with a heavy heart we said goodbye to you, my dearest queen. I will cherish all the moments we spent together. You were a unique mother and grandmother to all of us. I am eternally grateful for all your sacrifices, care and concern, your love and everything you did for me. I am forever grateful and thankful that you are my grandmother. Together we over came all obstacles and you made me the woman I am today. The values you have sowed in me have grown into a person who gave you unconditional love and respect till your very last breath. Until we meet again nanna, always in my thoughts and prayers. Your loving granddaughter Adriana This notice was originally scheduled for publication on Sunday, November 17 but was erroneously not published. Any inconvenience caused is genuinely regretted.

GEOFFREY WEBSTER passed away on October 13, 2024. In loving memory of my father, and your dear friend, we warmly invite you to a gathering to honour his remarkable life and the friendships he cherished. If you would like to attend, kindly send me a WhatsApp message with your name and a note on how you knew him, and I will be pleased to share further details. WhatsApp: 9901 2700 With heartfelt thanks, Stephanie Webster