Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On October 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, aged 51, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Alexandra, his daughter Jahel and Kian, his son Daniel and Melissa, his mother Margaret, his siblings Moira, Simon, Karen and their families, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, numerous colleagues at CICU, Mater Dei Hospital and family members in Malta and Australia. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 19, at 8.15am for the basilica and collegiate proto-parish church of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. Godwin will be cremated, so in lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

CARUANA CURRAN – PAUL, BA, LL.D., MA (Birm.), at the age of 73, went to meet the Risen Lord and to walk in paths of glory with the angels and those he loved the most, his father Judge Maurice Caruana Curran (d 2015), his mother Kate, née Gatt (d 1976), and his dearly beloved sister Louise (d 1968). He leaves to grieve his sad loss his sister Simone and her husband Kenneth Mizzi, his three nephews Matthew Mizzi and his wife Ludovica, Simon Mizzi and Francesca Diacono, Jonathan Mizzi and his wife Sara, and their children, Paul’s grand nephews and nieces, Sebastian, Maya, Beatrice, Olivia, Oliver, and baby Rafael, and Cettina Caruana Curran, second wife of his father Maurice, and her children Stefan and Lucienne Meilak, and Erika Vella, his cousins both in Malta and in the US, and numerous friends and relatives. Paul has left a void nobody else can fill. Mass to celebrate Paul’s life will be held tomorrow, Friday, October 18, at 1.30pm at Saint Julian’s parish church. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Caritas Malta. May he rest in peace.

CUTAJAR – JOSEPH (Ġużi), departed from this life on October 12, comforted by his loving family and the rites of Holy Church. Joseph leaves to mourn his very sad loss his wife Nong, his sisters Tessie in Australia, Maudie, Mary and her husband Anthony, Rita and her husband Anthony, his nephews and nieces, their spouses and partners and his many relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 18 at 3pm at Our Lady of Graces parish church, Żabbar, followed by interment in the family grave at the Żabbar cemetery. May he be granted eternal peace.

DARMANIN. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Vittoriosa, aged 87, widower of Mary Anne, née Gellel, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Colin and his wife Lorriane and Lorin and his wife Bianca, his beloved grandchildren Lynn M’Anne and her fiancé Mark and Liam Paul and his fiancée Samira, his brothers Johnnie and Lino, his sister Pauline, his brothers-in-law Lawrence, Lino and Charlie, their respective spouses and families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 18, at 7.45am for St Lawrence Collegiate Church, Vittoriosa, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Lawrence cemetery, Vittoriosa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE GIORGIO. On Thursday, October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and never forgotten by his wife Michelle, his daughter Stephanie and her husband David, his son Nicholas and his girlfriend Gaby, his brothers and sister Mario, Michael, Anna and George, his in-laws Josette and Etienne, their respective spouses and their families, other nephews, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 8.30am, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Always loved and remembered in our hearts. Donations, instead of flowers, to the Malta Community Chest Fund, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CARMEN. On the second anniversary of your passing away. Terribly missed and fondly remembered always and every day. Mary, Angela, Nathalie and Alex, spouses and families. Rest in peace, Ma. Always in our hearts.

FARRUGIA – MARY. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Roseanne, Gloria, Monica, Margaret and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GAUCI BORDA – VINCENT. On the 46th anniversary of his death. Never a day passed that I did not think about you. Watch over our family. Your loving daughter Mary Rose.

ĠAKKI CARUANA (of Electro Store, Valletta) 27.10.1937 - 18.10.2005. Tomorrow marks the 19th year since you left us. It has been very hard to say the least. A dear husband, father and grandfather so deeply missed by his wife Elsie, sons David and Peter, grandchildren Sarah and Roderick, relatives and friends, amongst whom Dr Ivan Grixti. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 18 at 7pm at St Paul’s church, Valley Road, Birkirkara. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

