The local councils’ everyday role within the towns and villages of Malta and Gozo is a relevant, positive reality that complements, step by step, the country’s steady progress and development. It is a role based on good governance, efficiency, creativity, and the love of all that identifies us as Maltese and as believers in the principles of unison, diversity, and inclusion.

The very presence of local councils is a reflection of the wishes and ambitions of our communities, with their customs, traditions, and unique attractions. They comprise a large variety of persons, projecting a clear and pluralistic picture of the nation and its targets and aspirations in a world that looks ahead rather than just holding on to the past.

The backbone of our communities, local councils depend on their elected representatives, employees, and volunteers in sustaining and enhancing the quality of life for all their residents through a just, genuine and transparent manner. The launching and implementation of new creative and infrastructural projects contribute to an ongoing understanding of the need for a keener sense of a vibrant and united community.

Nothing can be visualised and accomplished without the dedicated contribution of all those involved in the everyday work of local councils, from mayors, councillors, and executive secretaries to clerks, messengers, drivers, public cleansing and maintenance service providers. Together, they undertake the huge amount of work required in the five-year implementation of their electoral manifestos, making of them a reality for the benefit of their communities.

The whole local council set-up depends on the strength and reliability of all those involved in the process of local government. Local councils across these islands offer an eventful and fruitful commitment to their localities in constant liaison and consultation with residents and local organisations.

The unity and efficacy of local councils are essential in the implementation of common objectives agreed upon between councils and their residents. It is why the mergence of all political colours in the process of decision-making is always the ideal avenue towards the implementation of electoral pledges as approved by a majority of voters in the June 2024 elections.

The mergence of all political colours in most local councils in Malta and Gozo has, in fact, already paved the way for a fruitful and highly satisfying standard of services and social and cultural enrichment within their communities. The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government, will always be there to help sustain and assist whenever and wherever needed.

In rare cases of discord, compromise is always the answer. Unity despite political or strategic differences often leads to success in all that is offered and implemented for the benefit of all sectors within our communities. Ideas and creativity are the fundamentals for local councils intent on carrying out their work in an ambiance of boldness and optimism.

Behind every service given and novelty launched with success by local councils, there is an army of elected representatives, workers and dedicated volunteers, all of them ready and willing to serve their communities. As we stand on the cusp of this year’s highly significant May Day celebrations, they certainly deserve our gratitude and support.