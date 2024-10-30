In Memoriam

BONELLO-COLE. In memory of my beloved MARTIN, today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Gone from my sight but never from my heart. Rachael.

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of LUCIA on the first anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her sister Ninette, her brothers Joseph and his wife Marcelle, Renzo and his wife Evelyn, her nephews and niece and their respective wives and husband and her grand nephews and grand nieces. May she rest in peace.

DEGUARA – JOSEPH. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today being the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his sons, daughter and grandsons.

INCORVAJA – JOHN. On the 38th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Josephine, May, Connie and families.

MICALLEF – JACKIE. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 15th anniversary of her death. Always missed, never forgotten. Rachael.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of CHARLES on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Wendy, Sasha, Becky, Christian, Sarah and James, his sons and daughters-in-law and all his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass in his memory will be said today, Wednesday, October 30, at 5.30pm, at St Paul’s chapel, Triq il-Kappella Tax-Xagħra, Naxxar.

In loving memory of DERK FENECH on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Your presence we greatly miss; Your memory we treasure; You are forever in our hearts. Greatly missed by his parents Marian and Derek, Doreen and Brian, Diana and Duncan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our mother PATRICIA PICCININO today being the 29th anniversary of her demise. Things we feel so deeply; Are the hardest things to say; Dearest mum we loved you is a very special way. If we could have one lifetime wish; One wish that could come true; We’d pray to God with all our hearts; For yesterday with you. From your loving daughters Theresa, Maryrose and Connie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our grandmother PATRICIA PICCININO today being the 29th anniversary of her demise. Grandma, your life was full of loving deeds; Forever thoughtful of our special needs. Today and tomorrow; our whole life through; We will always love and cherish you. From your loving granddaughters Patricia, Jeanette and Yanika. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.