Obituaries

BONETT. On October 26, VICTOR, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his sisters Marthese, Anna and her husband Mark Peplow, his niece Kelly, his partner Lilian, his aunties and their respective spouses, his cousins and their families, other relatives, colleagues and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 31, at 12.45pm for Mellieħa parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.45pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mġarr cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANSUETO. On October 28, at Medway Hospital, Gillingham, Kent, UK, MARIA DOLORES (Mary Doris), née Gauci Chapelle, aged 89, passed away. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, Dr Vincent Mansueto, her loving and devoted husband, her four children Adeline, Denise, Alexander and Ingrid, her grandchildren William, Olivia, Arianna and Orlando, Erica, her sibling Ines Montfort, her nephews and nieces, close relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – PATRICK. Remembering happy memories of our dear brother today and always. Rest in peace. His family.

CAMILLERI – GIOVANNI. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Annalise, Melanie, André, Nina and Gianni. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA SACCO – CARMELO, sive Lino. Unfading memories of a loyal friend, today being the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and fondly remembered. Peter and Jennifer. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA SACCO. In loving memory of LINO on the anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, his grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca, and his partner Cynthia. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

MICALLEF. In memory of MARLENE, née Glanville, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Maria Pia, her sisters Lina and Bernadette and brother Joe.

In ever loving memory of DOLORA (Lola) BARTOLO who passed away six years ago today. Always remembered by Alexander and family, her sisters in Ireland and the Irish community.

