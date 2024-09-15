Obituaries

AQUILINA. On August 25, MARTIN, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his two sons Matthew and his wife Rosalyn and Paul, his grandchildren Lynn, Leah and Alex, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, September 17, at 8.30am, for Saint Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. On September 13, EMANUEL, of Attard, aged 70, passed away peacefully at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Mary, née Zammit, his son Keith and his wife Monique, his beloved grandchild Benji, together with brothers and sisters and members on both sides of the family, other dear relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 16, at 3.30pm for St Mary parish church, Attard where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Capt. JOE AGIUS, MC. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Brigida, Moira and their families.

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. On the eighth anniversary of your onward journey. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. We love you and miss you always. Mary, Giselle, Paramit, Alexandra and Gabriella.

BORG. Ever loving and unfading memories of PHILIP, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His children.

CARUANA. In ever loving memory of our dearest sister MONA on the first anniversary of her passing away, September 17, 2023. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SEYCHELL – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and an affectionate father on the 45th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Valerie and his son, John Seychell Navarro.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the 14th anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said today, Sunday September 15 at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be for the repose of his soul.

REUBEN ATTARD Today being his 56th birthday and September 19 his 12th year in heaven with his dad and grandparents. Missed by his mother Doris, his sister, Martha and her husband Gianluca, his nieces Francesca and Rebecca, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19 at 6.30pm at the Mosta Basilica. Missed with a grief Beyond all tears. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of CARMEL AZZOPARDI 26.1.1926-17.9.2009 on the 15th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Maria and her husband Mark Abela, his son Eman, his beloved grandchildren Luke, Benjamin and James, his sister, Sr Josephine, FMM, and his brother, Alfred. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of VICTOR MARY BORG ex employee Times Of Malta Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Remembering you on your first year death anniversary Deeply missed by his wife Michelle, his son Joseph and wife Alexia, his daughter Marcelle and husband Matthew, his daughter Charmaine and partner Kevin, his grandchildren Roanna and partner Owen, Chayenne, Diego, Matthias, Katrina, Kieron, Ronan, Luca, Eve and his great-grandson Andreas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

In everlasting memory of JUNIE CALLEJA, née CARDONA on the 22nd anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord, Sept ember 14, 2002. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children Edward and his wife Therese, and Dorianne and her husband Stephen, and her grandchildren Katryona, Rebecca, Timothy, Luke Edward and Andrew. Forever in our daily thoughts and prayers Lord, grant her eternal rest

On the seventh anniversary of the day you went away, a much-loved husband, father and son. REMY D’AMATO Mass will be said on Friday, September 20at 6pm at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay. Right now, I’m in a different place, And although we seem apart, You are closer than you have ever been, Resting here inside my heart. I feel you with me every morning, You are also there at night, I feel you next to me when times are good, Warming my heart with a laugh or two, And if a tear should start to fall, I know you will be there too. We always said that it was infinite, From the start it was ‘3.142’Only a number, but such a deep meaning, And even though we might seem apart, Forever and infinitely, you will always live in my heart. We love you always – Yana, Benjamin, mum and dad

RICHARD LAPIRA 1933 - 2024 The family would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service on September 3rd at Balzan parish church and to thank others who showed sympathy in other ways, by sending cards, flowers and on-line condolences. Richard Lapira was a special person for us and we are touched that you cared.

In loving and unfading memories of our dearest parents and grand-parents ANTHONY (TONY) RIZZO on the first anniversary of his death08.06.1933 – 16.09.2023 and MARION RIZZO On the eleventh anniversary of her death05.09.1935 – 25.09.2013Always cherished and never forgotten, Adrian and Danielle, David and Geraldine, Claire, Gabriel, Robert, Martina and Gianni, Joseph and Isabelle. A Mass for the repose of their dear souls is being celebrated on Saturday 21st September at 6.30pmat Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear

In Memoriam Judge VINCENT SCERRI In loving memory of a most beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 41st anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His only daughter Louise, grandchildren Debbie and Malcolm, his in-law Georges, great-grandchildren Sophie, Tara and Matthew. Lord, treasure him in Your garden of eternal rest

In loving memory of JOE SULTANA 11.11.1939 - 11.9.2018 on the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Profoundly missed by his wife Lucy, his children Ruth and Mark and their families and his grandchildren Luke, Zack, Sarah and Leander. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.