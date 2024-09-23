Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 28th anniversary since the demise of KEVIN FELLS, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and to remember Kevin in their daily prayers.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – EDWARD. On the 26th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his children Ralph and his wife Elaine, Eric and his wife Claire, his grandchildren Sean, Karl, Bianca, Alessia, Kane, Kurt and Liam, brothers and sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – MARGARET. Cherished memories of our mother on the 41st anniversary of her death. Forever in our thoughts. Andrew and Suzanne.

On September 21, WILHEMINA CHETCUTI, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church.She leaves to mourn her loss her former husband Francis, father to her beloved children Wayne, Cheryle, Isaac and her late son Hugo, their relative spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Valerie and Pamela as well as her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Roseville Residence Home, Attard, on Wednesday, September 25, at 9.15am for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Burmarrad cemetery, where she shall be buried alongside her son Hugo. Lord, grant her eternal rest The family kindly asks attendees to dress in cream or black. For those wishing to bring flowers, the family would appreciate if these are white or cream.

In loving memory of a dearest husband and father ANTHONY FENECH 31.5.1938 - 23.9.2006 on the 18th anniversary of his demise. It was a sudden parting Too bitter to forget Those who loved you dearly Are the ones who can’t forget Your wife Gemma, sons Joseph and his wife Vicky, Pierre, daughter Eva and your beloved granddaughter Charmaine.

JOSIE PACE In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather today the 24th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie and family

