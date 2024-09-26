Obituaries

MICALLEF. On September 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, Rita née Gracey, of Paceville, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her daughters Claire and her partner Mark, Adriana and her husband John, her beloved grandson Luke, her sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, September 27, at 9.15am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT GAUCI. On September 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, DAVID, from Sliema, aged 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his mother Myra, his son Keane, his brother James and his partner Sue, aunties and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 1.15pm tomorrow, Friday, September 27, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DYCKHOFF – RODGER. In loving memory of a most beloved husband, today being the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved and deeply missed by his wife Patricia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERGE – Remembering my brother JEFFREY, 38 years since he left this world, too young, too soon. Karen and Anthony, his nieces and nephews Emma, Sarah, Chris and Ben. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO CESAREO – ATTILIO. In loving memory, on the 11th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica and his children Roberta, Andrea and Mark, their spouses and grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in his memory at 8am and 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN ABELA (Alfaran). A very special husband, father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, on September 26, 2002. “In the tapestry of our lives, your presence is a thread of enduring love. Remembering you today with our hearts full of both joy and sorrow.” Never forgotten and forever missed by his wife Annie, his children Charlie, Twannie, Marthese, Lino and their respective spouses, his eight grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and his sister Luki.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.