Obituary

ELLUL MERCER. On September 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAMELA, of San Ġwann, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Alfred, her daughters Wendi and her husband Patrick, Linda and her partner Stephen, her grandchildren Luke, Nicky and Chloe, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 1, at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes church, San Ġwann, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be much appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

SULLIVAN – CARMELO E. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen and their respective spouses Franco, Edith and Marisa, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ALFRED ATTARD on the 14th anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Monica, his sons Mario, Franco and Adrian, his grandchildren Rebekah, Gianni, Bertina and Jules, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Monday, September 30 at 8.30am at St Frances Church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.