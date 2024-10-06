The news that Juliet Agius passed away is very sad indeed.

Ms Gerada was my teacher of Standard 1 (Year 3) at the former St Anthony School, Sliema in 1950/51. She was very good at imparting lessons to us, seven-year-olds, and so we were very lucky to have her. She made lessons interesting and kept us attentive at all times.

During midday break, she used to take us out for an amble at Tower Road, Sliema, in the company of another Year 2 class whose teacher was a certain Ms Doris.

For a long period I did not see Ms Gerada again but on my joining the University of the Third Age in 2005 and 2008 respectively, I immediately recognised her. She had been married and became Mrs Agius.

In 2020, I started attending the Association of Lyceum Past Students (ALPS) activities and luckily, in that year, I met Juliet and her daughter. I was very pleased to see them both again.

But, alas, the final day arrived for Juliet to meet the Lord at the venerable age of 97.

She may have gone, but she still lives in the memory of her loved ones. I shall miss her at the ALPS dinners but it’s during those events that I shall remember her again and again.

May the good Lord have mercy on her soul.

My fondest sympathies to her family.