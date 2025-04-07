We’re back with your curated roundup of the most exciting job opportunities across Malta. Whether you're looking to break into a new field, level up in your current role, or simply browse what’s out there, this week’s picks span tech, retail, hospitality, iGaming, and more.

Explore the listings, apply with confidence, and let your next big career move begin right here.

Driving & Delivery Jobs

Delivery Driver – Cutajar Limited (Birkirkara, Malta – Full-time)

Deliver TVs, electronics, and household appliances to both retail outlets and end customers. This role is ideal for dependable, customer-friendly candidates fluent in Maltese and English, with a valid car driving license and clean police conduct.

📅 Apply by: April 27, 2025

🔗 https://jobhound.mt/jobs/delivery-driver-2924?ref=TOMWA

Delivery Person – Macbake (Malta – Full-time)

Distribute baked goods and other products to supermarkets, cafés, and hotels across Malta. Applicants must hold a valid Category C1 EU license, be fluent in English, and demonstrate a reliable, independent work ethic.

📅 Apply by: April 26, 2025

🔗 https://jobhound.mt/jobs/delivery-person-5175?ref=TOMWA

Full-Time Shop Attendant – Savina Creations Ltd (Gozo – Full-time, Onsite)

Join the team at Savina Outlet and represent one of Gozo’s artisanal food brands. This role involves customer interaction, product promotion, cash handling, and maintaining the store environment. Ideal for friendly, responsible individuals fluent in English and passionate about local food products.

📅 Apply by: April 26, 2025

🔗 https://jobhound.mt/jobs/full-time-shop-attendant-gozo-based-5168?ref=TOMWA

Sales Assistant – Sterling Jewellers (Malta – Full-time, Onsite)

Deliver exceptional customer service in a dynamic retail setting, supporting daily operations and driving sales. Ideal for candidates with retail or customer service experience who are proactive and detail-oriented.

📅 Apply by: April 27, 2025

🔗https://jobhound.mt/jobs/sales-assistant-5194?ref=TOMWA

Real Estate

Property Administrator – ST Hotels Malta (Gżira, Malta – Full-time, Onsite)

Join the growing team at ST Properties and take on a dynamic role involving rental bookings, client coordination, property viewings, and administrative support. Ideal for organized, customer-focused individuals with strong communication skills in both English and Maltese. Driving license required.

Apply by: April 27, 2025

🔗https://jobhound.mt/jobs/property-administrator-2585?ref=TOMWA

Letting Specialist – QuickLets (St. Julian's Branch) (St. Julian’s, Malta – Full-time/Part-time, Hybrid) A dynamic opportunity for individuals interested in real estate. Full training is provided, with flexible hours, high commissions, and career growth opportunities. Ideal for self-driven candidates fluent in English, with a laptop and a strong interest in the property market.

📅 Apply by: April 16, 2025

🔗https://jobhound.mt/jobs/letting-specialist-1497?ref=TOMWA

That’s a wrap on this week’s edition!

We’ll be back next week with a fresh set of opportunities tailored to Malta’s ever-evolving job market. Until then, polish that CV, follow up on applications, and stay tuned for what’s next.