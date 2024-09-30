As the modern business world becomes increasingly dependent on technology, even the slightest power or cyber disruption can emphasise the critical importance of IT. Yet IT continues to be a source of frustration for many executives, as it is often seen as a costly burden rather than a strategic asset.

To address this, disconnect, industry leaders are invited to attend ‘Digital Transformation Unplugged: Bridging AI, RPA, and IT to Maximise Business Performance,’ a half-day event taking place on October 3, 2024 at Trident Park Conference Hall. This seminar will also showcase strategies to transform IT into an engine for revenue growth and operational success and explore how to adopt and take advantage of technological innovation in fields like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation and customer centric platforms.

Keynote speakers and industry leaders will share their insights on how organisations can leverage cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to increase efficiency, improve the customer experience and create value across the business.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers and industry experts including: Nick Xuereb - Group CFO at TOLY Products Ltd, Annabel Pisani - Group Head of Risk & Fraud at Trust Payments Ltd, Antoine Bartolo - Chief Information Officer at Debono Group and Steffan Galea - Head of Digital Solutions & Strategy at Malta Post.

Join us on October 3 to learn about digital transformation, innovation, artificial intelligence, strategy where together we can maximise the use of business value.

For more information and the full agenda, please visit: https://imovo.com/events/digital-transformation-unplugged-october3/