The journey of flight simulation in video games has been nothing short of remarkable, transitioning from basic graphics to ultra-realistic worlds powered by advanced physics engines and real-time weather systems. What began with early simulations like Microsoft Flight Simulator (which focused on basic navigation and procedural flight) has evolved into visually stunning and technically complex experiences.

Titles such as Ace Combat introduced high-speed dogfights, gripping narratives and cinematic gameplay to the genre that captivated a wider gaming audience. Today, flight simulators cater to a diverse player base: from aspiring pilots using them for training, to casual gamers exploring the skies, to competitive players engaging in strategic air combat. With the integration of VR support, satellite data, AI-controlled air traffic and multiplayer modes, modern flight simulators offer an unprecedented level of immersion, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in virtual aviation.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Flight simulation's origins trace back to the late 1970s when Bruce Artwick developed a 3D graphics program that laid the foundation for future flight simulators and developed the first consumer flight simulator software. In 1982, Microsoft released the first iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator, offering users a basic yet groundbreaking experience of piloting virtual aircraft. This game marked the beginning of one of the most iconic simulation franchises in gaming history. Developed by Sublogic and later acquired by Microsoft, it was revolutionary for its time, offering players a chance to experience flight with basic but groundbreaking wireframe graphics. The game featured a few aircraft and limited scenery, yet it laid the foundation for realistic aviation physics in gaming. It quickly gained popularity among enthusiasts and even caught the attention of real-world pilots and flight schools. As one of the earliest consumer flight simulators, the 1982 version set the stage for decades of innovation in aviation gaming.

By the 1990s, Microsoft Flight Simulator had become a benchmark, introducing detailed landscapes, real-world weather systems and licensed aircraft. The franchise’s latest installment, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was released on November 19, 2024. It introduced enhanced performance, improved graphics and new aircraft, including Joby Aviation’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The game was developed by a French video game developer company called Asobo Studio SAS. According to Microsoft, the game saw over 2 million players within its first month of release, cementing its place as a leader in the genre.

Ace Combat series

Combat flight games have carved their niche, offering players the thrill of aerial dogfights, military missions and tactical strikes. One of the most popular game of this genre is the Ace Combat series, developed by Japanese video game developer Bandai Namco Entertainment, which first took flight in 1995 with Air Combat on the original PlayStation. Over the years, the franchise has grown into a flagship name in arcade-style air combat, praised for its fast-paced gameplay, cinematic storytelling and impressive aircraft selection. As of 2021, the Ace Combat series has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, reflecting its enduring popularity among fans of both action and aviation.

The latest installment, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, released in 2019, marked a significant leap forward with its introduction of dynamic weather systems, photorealistic visuals and immersive VR support. The game was a commercial success, surpassing 3 million units sold globally by 2023 and received positive reviews for bringing next-gen immersion to the franchise. Notable figures like Kazutoki Kono, the longtime series producer, have played a pivotal role in defining Ace Combat’s blend of realism and arcade appeal, often describing it as “a drama in the sky.” The franchise’s emphasis on emotional storytelling and near-future military technology has helped it stand apart from traditional simulators.

Excitement continues to build as rumours swirl about Ace Combat 8, which is reportedly in development with Unreal Engine 5. Leaks suggest the new title will feature an even more expansive single-player campaign and deeper customization options, promising to raise the bar once again for combat flight games. As the Ace Combat series continues to evolve, it exemplifies how combat aviation games can strike a balance between entertainment and technical sophistication.

Recent developments and community engagement

The flight simulation community remains vibrant and ever-expanding, with developers continuously engaging users to refine and expand their platforms. As of April 2025, Microsoft Flight Simulator is undergoing beta testing for Sim Update 2, which introduces enhanced weather dynamics, upgraded avionics, and improved turbulence modelling for a more realistic experience. Third-party developers also play a critical role in enriching the simulator's ecosystem. Aerosoft recently released the highly anticipated CRJ V2 aircraft in April 2025, showcasing detailed systems and improved flight dynamics tailored to both casual and hardcore simmers.

Cloud technology is also reshaping accessibility. With Xbox Cloud Gaming now supporting Microsoft Flight Simulator, players can stream the game directly to mobile devices and lower-end PCs without the need for high-performance hardware. This democratization of access broadens the community and attracts newcomers who were previously restricted by hardware limitations.

Moreover, Asobo Studio, the developer behind Microsoft Flight Simulator, has announced plans for deeper multiplayer integration and live traffic systems using real-time flight data, set for release in mid-2025. Community engagement remains strong on platforms like Reddit, Discord and the official Microsoft Flight Simulator forums, where developers frequently communicate patch notes, bug fixes and new roadmap features. The synergy between developers, third-party creators and passionate users ensures that the flight simulation genre not only stays relevant but also continues to push the boundaries of realism and interactivity.

Conclusion

From its inception to the present day, flight simulation has undergone a transformative journey, driven by technological advancements and a passionate community. Titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat have set benchmarks in realism and engagement, continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible in virtual aviation. As we look to the future, the integration of emerging technologies promises to elevate the flight simulation experience to new heights, captivating both seasoned pilots and aspiring aviators.

From Microsoft Flight Simulator’s hyper-realistic skies to Ace Combat’s explosive dogfights, flight simulators have transformed into a diverse and thriving genre. With advancements in Artificial Intelligence, VR, and cloud gaming, the future of aviator gaming promises even more thrilling experiences for pilots and gamers.

