The Malta Bus Reborn, designed by London and Malta-based architecture firm Mizzi Studio is a finalist in the EU: New European Bauhaus (NEB) Prizes 2024.

The innovative designs for a new electric fleet of buses for Malta were unveiled locally in 2019 with the hopes of igniting a renewed sense of national pride through a contemporary, eco-friendly reimagining of the iconic Maltese buses.

The now decommissioned Maltese buses remain one of the country’s most recognisable symbols, with some of them dating back as far as the 1950’s, and most of them classified as antique.

Malta's traditional bus reimagined as electric. Photo: Mizzi Studio

Mizzi Studio had identified and transferred the traditional fleet's distinctive features onto a modern chassis, preserving elements like the colours, oversized chrome grill, round hooded headlights, and a visor overhanging the windscreen.

A nod to the craftsmanship and pride associated with the traditional buses, the studio even digitally reimagined the hand-painted line patterns and lettering, known in Maltese as tberfil.

Mizzi Studio's reinterpretation of the traditional Maltese bus found widespread support within the local community which was marked by an exhibition at Triton Square, where a scale model of the bus and a video illustrating its envisioned operation were unveiled securing an 86% poll vote of citizen support.

Five years later, the project has now returned to the forefront, having been selected from a pool of over 530 applications across Europe thanks to its quality and alignment with NEB values: beauty, sustainability, and inclusion under the “Regaining a Sense of Belonging” awards category.

Traditional Malta buses. Photo: Koptaco

The NEB initiative was launched by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

It invites creatives to reimagine and construct a future that transcends mere functionality, emphasising the beauty that enriches senses, minds, and souls.

It champions designs, practices, and experiences that draw inspiration from art and culture, addressing needs beyond the utilitarian while prioritising sustainability in harmony with nature.

The initiative also promotes inclusivity, fostering dialogue across diverse cultures, disciplines, genders, and ages. By embracing these principles, it strives for a more sustainable, inclusive, and aesthetically pleasing world, where beauty catalyses positive change.

"As a studio, it is an honour to have The Malta Bus Reborn nominated alongside other esteemed European projects. Our commitment extends beyond design; it is about crafting a harmonious living future while preserving our collective memory and cultural heritage.

"We embrace the journey ahead with enthusiasm, and we are eager to contribute to a future where innovation and heritage align seamlessly whilst tackling the climate crisis," Jonathan Mizzi, director at Mizzi Studio said.

Mizzi Studio's project is nominated alongside other innovative designs from across Europe within the "Champions" sector in the category: "Regaining a sense of belonging".

Two of these winning projects will come from a public vote. To support and vote for Mizzi Studio's reimagined Maltese bus, people can visit here.

Results will be eagerly anticipated and announced during the second edition of the New European Bauhaus Festival, at the awards ceremony on April 12 in Brussels.