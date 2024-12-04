This year for the first time, Kumpanija Teatru Rjal invites you for a remarkable end of year event together with the pantomime in Maltese, Is-Sleeping Beauty, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Guests will be enjoying an exceptional programme which will start before the performance and which will continue until after until 1am.

Get the tickets today for a full night of enjoyment, food and drinks by Xara Catering.

Before the pantomime, between 5:30pm – 6:30pm, there will be a buffet for children, consisting of mini hot-dogs, pizza, doughnuts and soft drinks, juices and water. Adults can enjoy a large selection of cold, hot, dessert canapes, prosecco and open bar.

This will be followed by the pantomime Is-Sleeping Beauty from 7pm till 10:15pm. After the pantomime guests can enjoy New Year’s celebrations until 1am.

After 22 years since the first representation of the Pantomime in Maltese at the Catholic Institute in December 2000, the company Teatru Rjal felt the need to take the next step. For the first time the pantomime is leaving the Catholic Institute stage and will proceed to the prestigious theatre at the Malta Conference Centre in Valletta. This majestic theatre will be hosting for the first time a spectacular genre in the form of a Christmas pantomime.

Besides the December 31 special activity, other performances of Is-Sleeping Beauty will be held on Thursday, December 26 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Friday, December 27 at 7.30pm, Sunday, November29 at 4pm, Monday, December 30 at 7.30pm and for the first time on Tuesday, December 31 at 7pm.

The same pantomime in Maltese, with the same stage scenery, same cast and same costumes will be performing on the renovated stage of the Oratory Don Bosco in Rabat, Gozo.

The main part of the dame will be performed by Rodney Gauci, a bright actor who has had this role for the last seven years and who has established himself well with the audience particularly his roles in the Company’s pantomime. Gauci will be accompanied by a number of renowned singers namely Clara Sciberras, Gorg Micallef, Brian Farrugia, Mariah, Lee-N, Petra, Rebecca Bilocca, Leah Mifsud, Jacob Piccinino, Matteo Camilleri Testa, Luca Borg Pardo, Moses Galea and Beppe Calleja Tonna directed by Bryan Muscat.

Kinetic Dance Academy will be participating for the 10th consecutive year. Live music will be directed by Conrad Briffa and new costumes for the occasion will be in the talented hands of Loui Noir. The make-up team will be led by Verena Portelli while backstage and props crew will be led by Joe Callus.

Kumpanija Teatru Rjal has another novelty in store. The same pantomime in Maltese, with the same stage scenery, same cast and same costumes will be performing on the renovated stage of the Oratory Don Bosco in Rabat, Gozo. Two performances will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 7.30pm and Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 5.30pm.

Booking for all these performances is open on ktrmalta.com or by phone on 9947 6468 or 9999 4987.