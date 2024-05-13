Opposition leader Bernard Grech met the constituted bodies represented in the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development on Monday to discuss the current political situation.

The Nationalist party said Grech underlined how the national interest needed to come first, but recent developments were harming Malta's reputation.

Referring to the charges filed against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and senior officials of his and the current government, Grech said Prime Minister Robert Abela was undermining the separation of powers and hence weakening democracy.

His attacks on the media and the judiciary were also harming the people's confidence and people may increasingly feel uncomfortable appearing in court, he was quoted as saying by the PN.