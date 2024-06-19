Internationally renowned composer Jacob de Haan will be conducting the King’s Own Band of Valletta in a concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on June 22 at 8.30pm.

Celebrating Jacob de Haan – An evening with the King’s Own Philharmonic is part of a wider celebrative programme which the society launched late last year as it celebrates 150 years since its formation in 1874.

De Haan is an established maestro in the world of wind band literature. During his formative years, he was influenced by both classical composers and contemporary music styles, leading him to develop a unique compositional voice that blends traditional and modern elements. His music is known for its melodic richness, harmonic depth and expressive lyricism and has earned him a dedicated following among performers and audiences alike.

The concert will be animated by some of his most popular musical pieces, including Universal Band Collection and Agosto, among others. The band will also execute a musical arrangement composed by de Haan himself exclusively for the King’s Own Band, which will be played for the first time during the concert.

Society president Ivan Piccinino said: “This will be a unique opportunity for the Maltese public, both band enthusiasts and admirers, to experience Mro de Haan’s music first hand.”

Tickets for the concert are available from showshappening.com.