In 1923, when plans were drawn up for the Malta pavilion at the 1924 British Empire Exhibition, Edward Tancred Agius (1849-1924) was a significant figure representing Maltese interests in London and the UK.

Edward had set up business in the City of London in 1869, aged 19. With the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, he saw an opportunity to ship coal out of England to fuel the Royal Navy based in Malta and other bases around the world.

Presentation of bouquets to Queen Mary and Queen Elena by Edward Tancred Agius’s granddaughters Marie and Suzanne Agius. Photo: Agius family archive

Edward married Maria Concetta Muscat at St Catherine’s church, Valletta in 1873. He returned to London to live in Hampstead for the rest of his life but spent several months each year in Malta, especially when his four daughters married Maltese men and raised their families in Malta.

Edward developed other businesses along the way, including the import of the first buses to Malta in 1905 and operated the first bus service with his brother-in-law, Joseph Muscat.

In 1904, Edward’s brother was consecrated Archbishop Ambrose Agius and appointed as Pius X’s Apostolic Delegate to the Philippines. At the same time, Edward was appointed a Lay Chamberlain of the Sword and Cape.

Edward became the Maltese government’s spokesman in London and represented Malta at such events as the coronation of George V in 1911. He was instrumental in ensuring that the Malta pavilion was built and ready for the exhibition’s opening day.

In 1923, there was a preliminary exhibition to encourage the industry to participate and, besides medals, monetary prizes were also given. Dr Ugo Mifsud (later prime minister of Malta) was the local chairman of the special exhibition committee, while Edward Tancred Agius, president of the Malta Association in London, was appointed Commissioner for Malta at the exhibition. Ugo Mifsud was Edward’s nephew by his sister-in-law Philomena Muscat.

Edward Tancred Agius (right) inside the ‘Malta under the Knights’ hall at the Malta pavilion. Photo: Agius family archive

Edward Tancred Agius dressed as a Lay Chamberlain of the Sword and Cape. Photo: Agius family archive

The pavilion was modelled on a Maltese fort with the front entrance as the gateway to Mdina and the side doors as one of the gateways to Vittoriosa. We can ascertain from photos that the structure was about 60 feet square and 20 feet high. It had three rooms to show ‘Industrial Malta’, ‘Malta under the Knights’ and ‘Prehistoric Malta’.

The ‘Malta Under the Knights’ hall had suits of armour borrowed from the Palace Armoury, in Valletta. ‘Prehistoric Malta’ had two paintings by Maltese artist Robert Caruana Dingli (younger brother of Edward Caruana Dingli). These are now displayed in the museum at Għar Dalam, in Birżebbuġa.

Major Albert E. Abela, in his book A Nation’s Praise: Malta – People, Places and Events, Historical Sketches, writes: “The Malta pavilion covered an area of 370 square metres. The first prize for the best design of a pavilion went to architect G. Caruana and the second prize to architect Albert Laferla. The main entrance to the pavilion was a perfect replica of the main gate of Mdina, while the two side entrances were reproductions of the entrance to Vittoriosa.”

Edward Tancred Agius leaving the pavilion followed by family members. Photo: Agius family archive

The Malta pavilion was the most popular of the smaller nations’ pavilions. The Sphere of July 19, 1924 described it as “one of the wonder shows of the exhibition”. Elsewhere, the Malta pavilion was described as “the most scientifically arranged of the exhibits of Greater Britain”.

The Times (of London) wrote on May 27, 1924: “Malta is able to convey a lasting impression of the island through the delightful and artistic pavilion in which 50 centuries of its history are faithfully represented. The lace section of the pavilion was the wonder and admiration of every visitor.

“The Malta pavilion had its own garden with neat paths and flowerbeds and benches, interspersed with kiosks selling lace and other Maltese products – quite apart from traditional Maltese refreshments. The overall effect of the magnificent pavilion and its well laid out garden was to turn that cherished spot at Wembley into a little Malta.”

Before the opening, a set of postcards was produced and these can be seen on sale in the photo of Edward Agius in the Hall of Knights.

The 1924 diary of Edward’s son, Arthur tells us that the family (living in Hampstead and Kensington) were present on opening day and made frequent visits during the six months that the exhibition was open. On May 28, the King and Queen of Italy, accompanied by King George and Queen Mary, visited the Malta pavilion where Queen Elena and Queen Mary were presented with bouquets by Edward’s granddaughters, Marie Agius, aged 7, and Suzanne Agius, aged 6. This occasion is recorded in a framed set of photos that hangs at the Casino Maltese, in Valletta.

Framed set in the Casino Maltese. Pohoto: Susan Mompalao De Piro, great-granddaughter of Edward Tancred Agius, with permission permission from the Casino Maltese

On May 24, correspondence in The Tablet indicated that there was no Catholic presence at the exhibition. Funds were soon raised and, by the end of June, a small oratory was built on a spare plot of land across from the Malta pavilion. This was formally opened and blessed by Cardinal Francis Bourne on June 30.

Sadly, Edward Agius became terminally ill in the following weeks and died at the family home of 3, Belsize Grove, on September 21. His funeral was held at St Dominic’s church, Hampstead and then, on October 10, a memorial mass was held in the oratory at the Wembley exhibition with all members of the family then in London in attendance.

The oratory opposite the Malta pavilion.

The exhibition was reopened for six months in 1925 but, this time, with no Malta pavilion, perhaps because there was no longer Edward’s driving force behind the enterprise. He was ever the promoter of all things Maltese from the moment he arrived in London in 1868 to his passing in 1924 and leaves behind a diverse legacy of over 420 descendants spread all around the world, mainly in England and Malta.

Peter Agius is the great-grandson of Edward Tancred Agius. Born in Hampstead and living in Hampshire, UK he is co-administrator on the 35,000-member Malta Vintage History Facebook Group. For more information, visit www.agiusww1/empire.