Architect and former Labour MP Charles Buhagiar will chair a council that will advise the government on construction-related issues.

Buhagiar will lead the 13-person Building and Construction Consultative Council, which will include representatives from various sectoral stakeholders, including lobby groups, academics and unions.

The BCCC supersedes the Building Industry Consultative Council, which was also chaired by Buhagiar. It was established in 2023 through the Building and Construction Authority Act.

By law, the council is tasked with advising the minister responsible for construction on any policies, laws or developments related to the sector.

Its members were made public on Wednesday by Justice and Construction Reform Minister Jonathan Attard in reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Stanley Zammit.

Who are the council members?

The council will be made up of the following members, who each represent a sectoral stakeholder.

Chairperson: Charles Buhagiar

Deputy chair: Winston Pirotta

Andre Pizzuto (Kamra tal-Periti)

Jonathan Cauchi (Chamber of Engineers)

Philip Fenech (Malta Chamber of SMEs)

Jesmond Chetcuti (Malta Chamber of Construction Management)

Mark Bajada (Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry)

Alex Torpiano (Faculty of the Built Environment, University of Malta)

Stephen Sammut (MCAST)

Michael Stivala (Malta Development Association)

Jesmond Marshall (General Workers Union)

Kenneth Abela (Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin)

Chris Attard (Forum of Maltese Unions)