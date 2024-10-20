We are living a complicated life with higher expectations and new desires. It sounds out of place to speak about frugality at a time of consumerism and excesses. Frugality is both personal and social. It demands a practice of being economical with resources and avoiding waste, while holding a moral and spiritual significance through simplicity, humility, and stewardship that reflects a different way of living that is primarily spiritually satisfying and in service to others. It is a personal discipline that also has a social dimension. It contributes to personal spiritual growth, while respecting social justice and the world we live in.

The call to live a life of simplicity is fundamental in the Gospel, brought forward by Jesus in his teachings and his own life. At the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus urges his followers to seek spiritual riches over material wealth, focusing on spiritual matters rather than being consumed by the desires of the world.

Today, Pope Francis has not only spoken about the need for a simple lifestyle, but he himself has given the example by living modestly in two rooms in the Vatican’s guest house, knowing that the message cannot be clearer – moderation in whatever we do and getting right our priorities in life.

The social implications of excess and waste on poverty are far reaching. In Evangelii Gaudium, Pope Francis says: “those who think that the poor… are necessary to a consumer society, must know that their exclusion is in itself a serious denial of the fraternity of humanity and the human dignity of each one of us”. We are thrilled when the market offers us something new, but we remain indifferent to “all those lives stunted for lack of opportunity that are seen as a mere spectacle, and they fail to move us”.

Catholic social teaching is deeply concerned with issues of social justice and the equitable distribution of resources. The culture of waste dehumanises the world, and renders it a matter of consuming and discarding, rather than a gift to be cared for and shared with others. The victims of overconsumption and waste are the poor, and they are the ones who suffer social injustice. By living simply, individuals and communities can better share their resources with those in need, and practice solidarity.

As stewards of God’s creation, we are called to care for the Earth and use its resources wisely, ensuring that future generations can also enjoy the fruits of creation. Frugality promotes sustainable living and minimises excess and waste, conserving primary resources of water, energy and food. Pope Francis in Laudato si’, ties overconsumption to environmental degradation, warning that humanity’s irresponsible use of natural resources is leading to ecological crises, climate change and biodiversity loss.

The pope’s pontificate is a continuous call for radical change. “Let us not be afraid to say it: we want change, real change, structural change. The system is now intolerable.” He calls for an “ecological conversion”, urging humanity for a more sustainable lifestyle.

The world we live in equates success with material wealth. We are being offered an alternative way of looking at things where simplicity, generosity and care for creation provide a more meaningful life. Pope Francis’s message is that frugality is not about being miserable but about being aware of what we consume and how it affects people around us and our environment.

