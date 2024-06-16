Fifty years after leaving St Aloysius’ College as fifth formers in 1974, a group of over 60 students and staff from that year made their way back to college in Birkirkara on May 18 for a reunion mass and reception.

Mass was concelebrated by ex-students Edgar Busuttil and René Vella, together with ex-form prefect Tony Calleja. The life of the 11 students who have passed away since leaving school was commemorated.

The reception, held in the old refectory, was a great occasion to meet and attempt to catch up after so many years; literally from teenagers to pensioners.

A number of ex-students from Canada, Australia, Italy and the UK, and also three of the female staff – Pauline Bannister, Connie Borg (then Borda) and Rosabelle Xuereb (then Costa) − attended the reunion.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation put together by Laurence Zerafa featuring class photos from the old school annuals and directories. A wonderful part of this was a hitherto forgotten video taken at the last reunion of the class of 1974, which had been held 25 years ago.

The team who set up this event included Mario Felice, Philip Grech, Adrian Serge, Christian Mifsud and Laurence Zerafa. A wonderful time was had by all; solemn pledges were made not to let another 25 years pass before the next event.

Part of the proceeds from the evening were appropriately donated to the college to part-sponsor their archives’ conservation works.