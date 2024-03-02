Crib enthusiasts attended a three-day seminar recently organised by Għimmanu-el Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem at Għajnsielem parish centre.

The seminar, entitled ‘How to make a diorama’, was a practical course during which participants had the opportunity to build a diorama, which is a crib representing a Nativity scene, viewed through a small hole called boccascena.

The particularity of a diorama is perspective, which is a technique used recently in crib-making.

Society president Paul Stellini and his colleagues gave a thorough explanation of the process, using innovative materials such as expansion foam and extruded polystyrene.

Meanwhile, following numerous requests for such courses, the association has decided to organise another one in May.

Furthermore, a number of one-day courses will be held for beginners, covering various techniques as to how to build a crib