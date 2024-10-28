Crucial decisions, taken in a timely manner necessary if we want to restore Malta’s attractiveness and appeal with foreign investors according to Malta Chamber’s CEO Marthese Portelli as she urged the government to define a cohesive economic vision with clear milestones and deliverables ahead of today's budget presentation by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Speaking to The Corporate Times, Dr Portelli emphasized the importance of policies that prioritize sustainable development and improve quality of life.

She highlighted the need for a shift from superficial economic assessments to a more comprehensive analysis of citizens’ well-being, both now and in the future. Reflecting on the announcement made by Government that it is embarking on a Vision 2050, she stressed the importance of having a meaningful and comprehensive vision, and more importantly planning for its effective implementation.

We must shift to higher value-added activities

Dr Portelli also called for responsible management of taxpayer funds, advocating for a solid return on investment and cautioning against wasteful spending. She also stressed on the importance of a public procurement reform which is long overdue.

Referring to the recent EY Attractiveness Survey, she expressed concern over Malta’s declining appeal to foreign investors. The survey revealed a further five-percentage point drop from last year, a significant 30% drop in a decade, with Dr Portelli citing infrastructure, skills, and costs as significant barriers affecting both foreign and local businesses.

“We must shift to higher value-added activities and learn to do more with fewer human resources and more investment in technology,” she said, emphasizing the need for consistent strategies to support existing sectors to innovate rather than focusing only on new niches. “We need to be ahead of the curve and lead, rather than follow. Take manufacturing as an example. We are still far away from being able to say that we have embraces industry 4.0 successfully, whereas other countries are already looking at industry 6.0.”

“Difficult decisions are necessary to sustain local investment and attract foreign direct investment.”

This article was first published in The Corporate Times