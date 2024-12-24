The president on Tuesday urged all Maltese to do their part for Malta's progress by giving their day's work and showing empathy and care for those going through difficulties.

"Malta's leaders need to consider all the effects of the country's progress, but all of us, citizens ofMalta and Gozo, need to do our part by giving our day's work and caring for those around us, particularly those in need or in difficulty," Myriam Spiteri Debono said in her first Christmas message.

She said the people should be the first to safeguard the natural and urban environment, open spaces, the countryside, sustainable economic development and fundamental democratic rights.

In her TV broadcast, President Spiteri Debono said the commemorations over the past few months of Malta's 60 years of Independence, 50 years as a Republic and 20 years as a member of the European Union were an occasion of reflection on historic events that had forged the nation, and how the future depended on what everyone did in the present.

She highlighted Malta's important international role in the UN Security Council, and at the helm of the OSCE, demonstrating the country's capabilities based on its strategic vision for peace, security and prosperity in a troubled world.

She noted that Malta headed the EU leaderboard with the least unemployment and the most civil rights. But there were challenges, with some people suffering poverty in an affluent society.

While urging everyone to do his duty for the country, the president said young people as the next generation would have the role of creating mechanisms for Malta, and the rest of the world, to be sustainable, and for progress not to become regress.

In her message the president thanked society for welcoming her on her appointment and also expressed greetings to foreigners living in Malta.

She promised that as president she would do her best to be of service to the country and its people.