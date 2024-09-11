The doctors' union on Wednesday welcomed the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into a man's sudden death while awaiting hospital treatment, but said the government should acknowledge that patients were waiting for hours for services owing to under-investment in the health infrastructure.

The inquiry by Magistrate Joe Mifsud concluded that medical staff who treated former policeman Stephen Mangion were not guilty of any wrongdoing, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said later that these professionals had faced a barrage of public anger when they had done all they could to save his life.

The Medical Association said the doctors had done their best – despite a failure of systems due to lack of infrastructure.

"The MAM is very satisfied that the enquiring magistrate found that doctors and indeed all other health care professionals performed their duties in an ethical and professional way," the union said.

It was true however that patients had to wait for unacceptable periods of time for all government services as €400 million of investment had gone down the drain, and virtually zero investment had been made in infrastructure in the last 11 years, the union said. The minister had to be honest and admit this publicly and apologise to patients for this situation not blame those who did their best for patients in such unfortunate circumstances, the union said.

Its reference to €400 million was the sum paid by the government to Vitals/Steward to run three public hospitals in a deal later annulled by the courts because of fraud.

Referring to other comments by the minister during a press conference on Tuesday, the union said it was disappointed that the health ministry had not discussed outsourcing of services with it. It pointed out that people in Malta paid €10,000 for an IVF procedure, when most centres in the European Union charged under €2000.

The union said it had refrained from publicly alarming the public about the sad decision taken by the health ministry for a ward specifically designed for critical patients needing ventilation to be closed and for patients to be placed in hospital wards which were not equipped for such patients. It said that since these critically ill patients were in danger of dying, respiratory physicians had written to the State Advocate to protest the ministry's decision.

The union said it was always ready for discussion but would not be a scapegoat for the government’s failure to sufficiently invest in the health infrastructure.