Dozens of current and retired police officers were awarded medals for long and efficient service at a ceremony held on Friday evening at police headquarters in Floriana.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri decorated 26 officers who achieved 18 years of service with the corps. He also awarded 10 current and four previous members a clasp obtained after 25 years of service, while 28 officers and two former ones were given a second clasp, denoting 30 years of service.

The minister thanked all the awardees for their years of service and urged them to put their experience to good use and serve as role models to their younger colleagues.

The government was committed to continuously improving officers’ working conditions, he said, and was now looking at ways to introduce tougher penalties for anyone convicted of attacking a police officer or public official.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà described those receiving medals as “some of the corps’ best resources”.

“You have seen the corps go through changes, progress and challenges,” he said. “You continued to serve and protect throughout. There is no doubt that your work has made Malta a safer place,” the commissioner told them.

Various other top-ranking police officers as well as permanent secretary Joyce Cassar also attended the ceremony.