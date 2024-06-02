Slightly more early voters voted at local council elections than the European Parliament elections on Saturday, data issued by the Electoral Commission on Sunday shows.

14,163 voted at the council elections from 16,135 registered voters.

14,041 voted at the EP elections from 15,979 registered voters.

Voting was open for those who declared they would be abroad on voting day proper - next Saturday - and residents of 35 old people's homes.

More voting will take place on Tuesday, when those who will be on duty in the electoral process on Saturday can vote early, and on Thursday when hospital patients can vote.