When your baby starts going from crawling to pulling up, and those magical first steps are just around the corner, there’s a question every parent asks: What shoes should they wear? Increasingly, the answer is Baobaby.

Since stepping foot on the island through a partnership with Vanilla Mummy, Baobaby has quickly become a trusted name among Maltese families. With its soft sole design, natural materials, and adorable aesthetic, Baobaby ticks all the right boxes, combining style, comfort, and healthy foot support for your little one’s earliest steps.

Now, for the first time in Malta, parents can experience Baobaby in person at the Mother, Baby & Child Fair from April 25-27 at MFCC Ta’ Qali. Join Neda Zubović Mihaljević, the CEO of Baobaby, on Friday at 2pm during engaging talk to find out all about supporting your baby’s first steps.

For a more personal experience, stop by Booth C5, where Neda and Vanilla Mummy team will be happy to meet you, offer expert advice, and help you find the perfect pair all while enjoying an exclusive 20% discount on all purchases during the fair.

Supporting natural foot development

Orthopaedic experts agree that the best thing for young, developing feet is to go barefoot. But when that’s not practical, Baobaby offers the next best thing. With ultra-soft, flat, and flexible soles, these shoes allow little ones to feel the ground beneath them, supporting strength, balance, and coordination.

Baobaby shoes are easy to put on and stay on the feet. They feature a clever, slip-on design with a snug yet gentle fit that keeps them secure throughout the day.

Style that complements every little outfit

Of course, it helps that Baobaby shoes are absolutely beautiful. With a minimalist design and prints that range from playful to chic, they pair effortlessly with everything from rompers to partywear. No more compromising between functionality and aesthetics: Baobaby does both. Add soft leather textures and charming, original patterns, and it’s easy to see why parents often say, “I wish they came in my size”.

Naturally made, consciously crafted

What truly sets Baobaby apart is the brand’s commitment to natural materials and ethical production. Baobaby shoes are made of premium, chromium-free, vegetable-tanned leather that has been certified by International Association IVN as Natural Leather. This standard is one of the strictest in the world and it certifies for eco-friendly tanning without harmful chemicals, sustainable production and skin-safe quality. For more than 12 years each pair of Baobaby shoes is handcrafted in Croatia ensuring quality control and attention to detail that you can see and feel, resulting with shoes made to last.

Come see for yourself!

Malta’s Mother, Baby & Child Fair is the perfect opportunity to pick up your little one’s first pair of Baobaby shoes. Whether your child is crawling, already walking, or you’re looking for a present for a special occasion, there’s a perfect pair waiting!

With a minimalist design and prints that range from playful to chic, Baobaby shoes pair effortlessly with everything from rompers to partywear.

Follow Baobaby on social media for a sneak peek at new designs, special offers, and sweet little tips from a community that’s walking this parenting journey with you.

Ready to fall in love? Explore the full collection at Vanilla Mummy and discover the difference one tiny pair can make!