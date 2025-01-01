It is the time of the year when the over-consuming lifestyles of the affluent are difficult to ignore.

Brightly lit shops are bursting with festive foods and expensive gifts, while seasonal songs play in the background of shopping centres to keep us spending money, mostly on things we do not need, to make impressions that do not matter. But it is also the time when societal leaders urge us to focus on shared values that truly matter.

In her first Christmas message to the nation, President Myriam Spiteri Debono touched on some values we all need to share.

In the context of increasing distrust in politicians, a more polarised society where the haves seem oblivious of the harsh realities that the have-nots have to face daily, and a socio-economic and cultural system that depends on ever-expanding consumerism for its survival, she made sobering appeals to our community to focus on the values that will enrich our lives. The president urged all Maltese to do their part for Malta’s progress by giving their day’s work and showing empathy and care for those going through difficulties.

The shared values of integrity and solidarity must be the rock base on which we should build our future.

Some have become quite cynical about the chances of the country making progress in the way it is governed.

They believe that the falling standards of integrity in public life will result in the country being stuck in a quagmire of mediocrity in the foreseeable future. Still, we need to overcome this defeatist mindset. The president correctly argues that the people should be the first to safeguard the natural and urban environment, open spaces, the countryside, sustainable economic development and fundamental democratic rights.

Put simply, we need to turn our righteous indignation about the threats to our well-being by ensuring that through our actions we lead the changes for promoting a better society.

Everywhere, we are besieged by messages encouraging us to buy more, as profit-driven businesses increasingly seek to meet our real and perceived needs through the marketplace.

Our consumption patterns are often tied to our sense of identity, desire for belonging, need for comfort and self-esteem, and how we define personal success. The president remarked how, despite the great political and economic progress the country has achieved in the last 60 years, there are still some people suffering poverty in an affluent society.

We must insist that our societal leaders focus on post-growth economics in a world of limits that recognises the importance of reducing the use of natural resources and protecting our fragile urban and rural environment. When we participate in a modern consumerist society, we become jointly responsible for perpetuating social injustices and destroying our environmental and cultural heritage.

Business practices, fiscal policies, and appropriate legislation must focus on providing young people with the reassurance they need to reduce the risks of falling living standards.

As we usher in the New Year we should consider becoming co-creators of alternative economic systems where we reinvest in our communities, shift our values towards quality of life and well-being, and embrace a new ethic of sufficiency.

It is worth reflecting on what kind of legacy we are building for Malta.

The relentless drive for economic growth and unbridled development has undoubtedly brought wealth to some, but it has also left a heavy toll on our environment, our culture, and our sense of community.

Ultimately it boils down to respect: respect for each other, for our natural surroundings, and for the future generations to ensure that Malta remains not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.