Activist group il-Kollettiv came out in favour of a series of governance-related reforms proposed by political party Momentum and the Chamber of Commerce.

Whilst agreeing to the idea to reduce both MPs and electoral districts, they cite the resulting culture of nepotism as a main reason for the drowning out of the electorate’s sentiments.

It is unusual to see a civil society organisation agree with a business lobby, proof, perhaps, of the widespread disenchantment among the public about the day-to-day running of the country.

Besides the shameful corruption index results which see Malta slide further down the table, residents find no shelter from the authorities – from the lack of police stations and service in the larger towns to the lack of enforcement, from transport, tourism, and health and safety authorities, all the way through planning and lands authorities which seem to actively collude in favour of private interests, against the public one.

Reforms need to be kickstarted from the very top, and the professionalisation of MPs and their salaries are but one facet of a patchwork of processes and cultures that need to be changed. It is ridiculous to continue seeing government-appointed CEOs who wield more power than ministers themselves.

For example, the Planning Ministry is a relatively recent establishment, but the daily running of planning matters – including policy – is still in the hands of the Planning Authority. For years, planning fell squarely under the Office of the Prime Minister, responsible for the appointment of the CEO.

Back under a Nationalist administration, then-CEO Austin Walker had justified his exorbitant salary by comparing himself to “an expensive car”.

Subsequent vehicles for development, handpicked by subsequent prime ministers, have included former case officer Johann Buttigieg, former appeals tribunal head Martin Saliba, and former OPM customer care executive Oliver Magro. While planning ministers and parliamentary secretaries have come and gone, the CEOs have always survived them.

Their salaries, starting from €90,000 (excluding various benefits), outmatch those of MPs. In some cases, CEOs are not only more visible than their ministers but behave as if they are above scrutiny and reproach, as is the case of Johann Grech, the ostentatious Film Commissioner whose use of public money has been, at the very least, questionable.

The cost of these expensive cars – not only financial but also in terms of that important unmeasurable called “quality of life” – has been entirely borne by the public.

Labour is intent on looking the other way, even more so in justice, where it has now moved to cut off ordinary citizens from requesting inquiries by placing the responsibility on a police force that is far from interested in serving, let alone protecting.

Its “reforms” are only serving to entrench itself into power, effectively robbing the population of another means for redress, in line with the trend across various aspects of public administration.

Similarly, the noises about the reintroduction of criminal libel indicate the keen wish to protect the powerful, while painting opponents in a corner.

While the economy has flourished, Labour has done little in terms of governance over the last 12 years, nine of which have been riddled with an alarming frequency of scandals.

While much time has been devoted to putting out fires of Labour’s own making, little has gone into reforms regulating the use of resources including public funds, updating the civil and criminal codes, and providing citizens with a decent quality of life.

It is encouraging to see civil society groups taking the lead in articulating much-needed reforms and exposing systemic failures. Because without decisive action, Malta risks cementing a culture where power shields itself from scrutiny.