Planning a child’s party can be overwhelming for parents. Finding the right activities, keeping guests entertained, and handling all the details can quickly become stressful.

But The Eden can make it all go away.

This perfect party venue takes the hassle out of party planning, offering a fun-filled, all-in-one venue designed for kids and teens to have a memorable celebration.

They offer private party spaces, exciting games, delicious food, and a dedicated team to create the perfect celebration. Whether it's a birthday, graduation, or special occasion, every event at The Eden is designed to be a seamless and enjoyable experience for both parents and children.

Why is The Eden the perfect party venue?

With a spacious venue, mouth-watering food and friendly staff, The Eden is the perfect destination for kids’ and teens’ parties. This entertainment hub ensures a hassle-free and engaging experience so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the celebration stress-free.

1. Exciting activities for kids and teens

Spread across three vibrant floors, The Eden offers an array of activities for different age groups, ensuring every guest has an unforgettable experience. The entertainment center is designed to keep kids and teens entertained for hours.

With a mix of physical, digital, and interactive games, every child will find something they love. Whether they enjoy action-packed laser battles, solving puzzles, or bowling with friends, The Eden has it all.

o Superbowl & Duckpin Bowling

Bowling is a timeless classic, and The Eden takes it up a notch with both classic tenpin bowling and duckpin bowling. While traditional bowling is always a hit, duckpin bowling adds a fun twist with smaller pins and lighter balls, making it perfect for younger kids. Both options are great for group bonding and friendly competition.

o XP Arcade

For video game lovers, XP Arcade is the ultimate spot. Packed with a variety of arcade-style and modern digital games, it offers something for every gaming enthusiast. They can race, battle in multiplayer challenges, or test their reflexes on over 100 arcade games.

o Delta Strike

For those who crave adventure, Delta Strike delivers an adrenaline-pumping laser tag experience. Kids and teens can team up or play against each other in a high-tech laser tag arena, complete with immersive settings, glowing lights, and thrilling missions.

o Bay Karaoke

For teens who love to sing, Bay Karaoke is the perfect place to shine. Whether they’re performing solo, competing in a duet, or singing their hearts out with friends, this private karaoke space is a hit among music lovers. The Eden also offers a karaoke-themed party package for younger kids, ensuring that even the little ones can join in on the fun.

o X-Cube

For kids and teens who enjoy solving puzzles and working as a team, this digital escape room is a must-try. Featuring kid-friendly escape games starting from age nine, X-Cube transports players into themed virtual adventures where they must solve riddles, find hidden clues, and work together before time runs out.

2. Tailored party packages

3. Food and drinks sorted

No party is complete without great food, and The Eden has it covered! The in-house restaurant, Hangry’s, offers a variety of kid-friendly meals and refreshments, ensuring that every guest stays energised throughout the event. From classic party snacks to delicious meals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

4. A dedicated event planner

To make the experience even smoother, each event is assigned a dedicated host who oversees every detail, from setup to entertainment coordination. This means parents can relax while the team ensures everything runs seamlessly. With a safe and well-supervised environment, exciting activities, and a hassle-free planning process, The Eden can successfully handle your kids' and teens’ parties.

With a diverse lineup of activities catering to different interests and age groups, The Eden ensures that every party is packed with energy, excitement, and unforgettable moments.

