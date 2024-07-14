The employment minister and the social dialogue parliamentary secretary were quick to express support for food couriers who went on strike, claiming they were being exploited.

Byron Camilleri not only urged the striking workers to join a trade union but also issued a stern warning. Do not dare to fire them, he told employment agencies supplying Bolt with food couriers.

Cabinet colleague Andy Ellul advised workers to report abuse or unjust treatment to the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations. He too harped on the need for workers to be unionised.

It is encouraging to hear politicians sticking up for third-country workers. Such declarations not only raise awareness on a real and growing problem but, hopefully, also encourage consumers to ensure such workers are not exploited and, more importantly, alert the authorities when they fear something is untoward.

Still, declarations – however strong – serve little purpose unless accompanied by robust action on the ground. And, let’s face it, this is not the first time such complaints of exploitation or precarious working conditions are being made by third-country nationals.

Worse, comments have been made, including by high-ranking government exponents, depicting such ‘imported’ labour as a commodity.

It was former prime minister Joseph Muscat who had said he would rather see foreigners, rather than Maltese, carry out certain non-skilled jobs, such as picking up rubbish or doing manual labour out in the sun. He eventually apologised and accepted it was an “insensitive” comment.

It was also Muscat who had declared that foreign workers would be paying national insurance contributions and taxes but would not be collecting a pension since they would leave Malta before reaching pensionable age.

Such statements by politicians wanting to be populist fuel a situation whereby the ‘imported’ workers are expected to observe our laws but not benefit from them.

Workers’ dignity knows no borders or skin colour.

“We are a country that takes pride in treating its workers well. Our country should not allow any employers to abuse the rights of the workers, irrespective of their nationality,” Camilleri stated just days ago.

Having taken over the employment portfolio only last February, he should be given the benefit of the doubt. However, he only needs to have a quick look at media reports to realise that this matter has proven to be a tough nut to crack.

Which does not mean throwing in the towel but, rather, making a determined and concerted effort to ensure that industrial and employment relations laws and regulations are enforced without fear or favour.

And that must include the fear of losing votes or, in the case of big business, potential hefty financial support for parties. There has to be “a fair, level playing field” for all, as the chief executive officer of a recruitment agency had put it.

Precarious, shocking working conditions that have even been likened to “slavery” must simply stop. Some of us simply need to stop making the argument that they are “used to” working in such poor conditions.

Surely, the country has the legal instruments and the means to do it. What remains is the will, an iron will to address it head on.

However, for that to happen, all stakeholders – the authorities, trade unions, consumers and, most importantly, third-country nationals themselves – must be resolved to contribute in their own ways. That may mean administrative and legal action, strict enforcement, remedies in case of violations, a strong synergy between labour laws and trade unionism, naming and shaming and even blacklisting.

