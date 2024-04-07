Eighteen reserve constables were sworn in at police headquarters in a ceremony presided over by the minister of home affairs.

The officers are mostly retired policemen and women who have returned to the force, as well as others who previously worked in other uniformed forces.

The officers were trained in police work and duties at the Academy for Discipined Forces, with training ranging from weapons handling to crowd control, arrest, communications and public relations, ethics, criminal law, human rights and handling domestic violence.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà was among those who attended the ceremony.