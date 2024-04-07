Eighteen reserve constables were sworn in at police headquarters in a ceremony presided over by the minister of home affairs.

The officers are mostly retired policemen and women who have returned to the force, as well as others who previously worked in other uniformed forces.

The officers were trained in police work and duties at the Academy for Discipined Forces, with training ranging from weapons handling to crowd control, arrest, communications and public relations, ethics, criminal law, human rights and handling domestic violence.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà was among those who attended the ceremony.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.