2024 was another year of growth and success for Melita. Our networks are a true enabler for the Maltese economy, giving local and foreign entrepreneurs, small businesses, families and individuals the connectivity they need. Melita’s business is a success story the whole country should be proud of.

There are two key factors which have driven our progress in recent months. The first is innovation, particularly in AI and IoT. The Internet of Things is a real growth area. In fact, we have seen our IoT revenues doubling, with most of the growth coming from international clients, particularly in Germany, where we have built a very credible position.

Harald Roesch, Chief Executive Officer at Melita Limited

However, success in our international IoT business, where we service multiple industries from real estate to manufacturing, agriculture, and city administrations, and our other business lines in Malta, is not solely a function of reliable connectivity. Our offering stands out from the crowd also because of our focus on customer support.

Indeed, it is the significant improvements in customer support that are the second key factor of our recent success. By early 2025, our customer answering times were below 30 seconds and our transactional Net Promoter Score – a key customer satisfaction metric which we track at every contact point - is now frequently higher than 70 per cent. This is a remarkable achievement, especially when you keep in mind the ongoing challenges associated with staffing and running customer support operations. This success has been further underscored by Melita’s recent Customer Service Excellence Award win.

The revolution in customer experience has been supported by our investment in talent and technology. Our AI agents, whom we call Billy and Toby, have made a strong contribution to the improved answering times. Today, they are handling more than 40 per cent of digital customer requests in full autonomy and with high customer satisfaction. This has created a win-win situation with customers getting immediate high-quality replies while our Customer Experience team have more time to be able to better handle more complex enquiries.

I am confident that Melita is leading the way when it comes to using Artificial Intelligence successfully in Malta. Of course, investing in technology also continues to underpin our success in Malta, in this regard, I am pleased with the fact that our 2.5 gigabits broadband, the fastest Internet in Malta, is now available to almost 50 per cent of Maltese households.

As we look forward, there are many exciting challenges ahead. With the expected new investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Melita is well placed to continue to succeed. On this journey, I am always thankful for the great team we have at Melita and encouraged by the very high employee satisfaction scores revealed by independently commissioned research. Of course, there are always challenges, always things to work on and improve but Melita is in great shape and that’s not just good news for us, it’s good news for everyone in Malta.