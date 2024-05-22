An exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the death of Gozitan poet and author Ġorġ Pisani is being held at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

The exhibition features photographs of historical importance, especially those connected with Pisani’s role in the war-time information office and his efforts towards the collection of wheat from Gozitan farmers during the last years of World War II, when the islands were on the brink of surrendering to the enemy due to the scarcity of foodstuffs.

Other photographs show Pisani with other prominent members of the Għaqda tal-Kittieba tal-Malti, now the Akkademja tal-Malti, such as the national poet, Dun Karm, Ġużé Aquilina, Ġużé Chetcuti and Ġanni Vassallo, among others.

Since Pisani was also a prolific writer, on display are original manuscripts of his works, including poetry, drama, novels, short stories, essays, folklore and history. Personal memorabilia related to Pisani is also on show.

The exhibition, which runs until June 2, was inaugurated by John Xuereb, director of the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry. The event also included a talk by author and researcher Paul Borg.

Meanwhile, a literary soirée commemorating Pisani was also organised by the Akkademja tal-Malti at the Aula Monsignor Farrugia of St George’s Basilica, Victoria. Speeches were delivered by George Farrugia, president of the Akkademja tal-Malti, Mgr Joseph Curmi, archpriest of St George’s Basilica and Paul George Pisani, the author’s son.