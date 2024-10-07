Stefan Carbonaro is presenting a solo art exhibition that explores the sense of smell, interpreted through his personal experience and sensory journey.

In 4Senses, the artist, who suffers from anosmia ‒ the total and complete loss of the sense of smell ‒ creates a unique narrative that provokes how we perceive smell using the other four senses.

Carbonaro challenges the conventional reliance on the sense of smell to convey thoughts. In this multi-sensory process, the artist produces a series of paintings to portray how the concept of smell is experienced in a life where it simply does not exist.

Ħobż

He questions the very essence of smell and how interconnected our senses truly are. Without the sense of smell, the artist has developed a heightened awareness of how the remaining senses compensate and collaborate to form a deeper, nuanced understanding of the world.

Coffee

4Senses, sponsored by Mapfre MSV Life and Camilleri Wines, opens today and runs until October 31 at Bizzilla Art Gallery, Mapfre MSV Life, Triq il-Mall, Floriana. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Friday from 8am to 3.30pm. The artist can be contacted at info@stefancarbonaro.com.

