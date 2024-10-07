Stefan Carbonaro is presenting a solo art exhibition that explores the sense of smell, interpreted through his personal experience and sensory journey.
In 4Senses, the artist, who suffers from anosmia ‒ the total and complete loss of the sense of smell ‒ creates a unique narrative that provokes how we perceive smell using the other four senses.
Carbonaro challenges the conventional reliance on the sense of smell to convey thoughts. In this multi-sensory process, the artist produces a series of paintings to portray how the concept of smell is experienced in a life where it simply does not exist.
He questions the very essence of smell and how interconnected our senses truly are. Without the sense of smell, the artist has developed a heightened awareness of how the remaining senses compensate and collaborate to form a deeper, nuanced understanding of the world.
4Senses, sponsored by Mapfre MSV Life and Camilleri Wines, opens today and runs until October 31 at Bizzilla Art Gallery, Mapfre MSV Life, Triq il-Mall, Floriana. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Friday from 8am to 3.30pm. The artist can be contacted at info@stefancarbonaro.com.
