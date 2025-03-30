Every percentage of weight reduction in the aviation industry counts, as demonstrated by the Boeing 787 where 20% weight reduction led to an approximate 12% boost in fuel efficiency. With the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation aiming to cut aviation emissions by 50% by 2050, further reductions are critical. This is where the LattiGRAM research project led by the University of Malta’s Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering focused.

LattiGRAM explores additive manufacturing (i.e. 3D printing) of Ti-6Al-4V; a titanium alloy, to make lattices. Lattices are porous structures designed to replace solid components, reducing mass while retaining the essential mechanical performance, ideal for aviation applications.

Among the many possible designs, gyroids have shown great promise. Gyroids are bio-inspired, featuring wave-like surfaces that maximise mechanical performance while minimising mass. Found in butterfly wings and marine animal skeletons, gyroids offer exceptional strength while using minimal material. Traditional manufacturing methods, however, struggle to produce these complex shapes.

Additive manufacturing builds parts in a layer-by-layer from 3D model data, making it ideal to generate lattices. One approach is powder bed fusion, where thermal energy from a laser or electron beam selectively melts regions of a powder bed. This process has a high feature resolution, enabling the production of such fine structures.

This concluding research project focused on comparing two powder bed fusion techniques: laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) and electron beam powder bed fusion (EB-PBF) to produce gyroid lattices.

EB-PBF samples exhibit a higher density due to residual powder trapped within the small pores of the structures which is very difficult to remove but also served to enhance strength and stiffness; making them ideal for high-load applications. L-PBF, on the other hand, produced lattices that more closely matched the designed porosity values, offering superior precision and control.

These findings highlight a trade-off between strength and manufacturing accuracy, offering engineers greater flexibility when designing aircraft components. By leveraging advanced lattice designs, there is the potential to reduce the structural weight by 20 to 30%.

Project LattiGRAM is financed by Xjenza Malta for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, through the FUSION: R&I Research Excellence Programme.

Kersty Jo Zammit is an MSc mechanical engineering student investigating Ti-6Al-4V lattices using additive manufacturing.

Bonnie Attard is an academic at the Institute of Engineering and Transport at MCAST focusing on material behaviour in additive manufacturing.

Glenn Cassar is an academic at the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at the University of Malta, specialising in material performance improvement following bulk and surface processing.

