The February edition (no 1,055) of the Gozitan diocese magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has recently been published. Among its highlights is an interview with a heart surgeon from Għarb regarding his career.

Another feature marks the anniversary of the premature death of a Gozitan priest nicknamed “another Don Bosco” while working in a suburb of Turin.

There is also a story about how, besides being a linguistic expert, Ġużè Aquilina, who was from Munxar, was also a spiritual author.

As has become a tradition in February, meteorological expert Joe Meilak provides an overview of the weather Gozo experienced throughout 2023.

One can subscribe to the magazine through its Facebook page below.

