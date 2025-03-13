For years, Finnish betting sites have favoured the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licence as their primary regulatory framework. The MGA licence has been widely regarded as a trusted and well-regulated option, offering Finnish players a tax-free gaming environment within the EU. However, with Finland set to introduce a domestic licensing system, the landscape of Finnish online gambling is on the brink of significant transformation.

Why Finnish betting sites choose the MGA licence

The MGA licence has long been the preferred choice for Finnish betting operators due to its robust regulatory standards, international credibility, and player-friendly taxation policies. Under Finnish law, winnings from online casinos licensed within the European Economic Area (EEA) are tax-free for players, making Malta-licensed sites particularly attractive to Finnish consumers.

Moreover, the MGA framework allows operators more flexibility in marketing and promotional strategies compared to Finland’s historically strict gambling monopoly. Many Finnish players have become accustomed to betting on MGA-licensed platforms that offer extensive game selections, generous bonuses, and customer-friendly policies.

Finland is set to overhaul its gambling laws by introducing a new licensing system that will allow private operators to enter the market legally, the Finnish sports betting comparison & news site Vedonlyöntisivut reports. This move will replace the long-standing monopoly of state-owned Veikkaus and align Finland more closely with countries like Sweden and the Netherlands, which have implemented similar reforms in recent years.

Upcoming regulatory changes in Finland

The new Finnish system will require all betting operators targeting Finnish players to apply for a domestic licence. While this could increase tax revenue for Finland and improve player protection measures, it will also impose stricter advertising regulations and obligations on gambling companies.

One of the biggest questions is how many existing MGA-licensed operators will choose to apply for a Finnish licence and how Finland plans to enforce restrictions on non-licensed sites. There is speculation that Finland may introduce payment blocking and marketing bans for operators who do not comply with the new licensing framework. It is also to be seen how other newer betting verticals among younger adults, such as eSports are to be regulated.

Finnish betting sites with a presence in Malta

Several well-known betting brands with Finnish roots currently operate under an MGA licence, making Malta an important hub for Finnish-facing gambling businesses. Among them are:

Wildz – A popular online casino known for its innovative reward system and extensive game selection, Wildz has been a preferred choice for many Finnish players.

These operators, along with many others, have built their brands around the MGA regulatory framework. With Finland’s upcoming changes, they may have to evaluate whether to continue operating under an MGA licence or transition to a Finnish licence to maintain a foothold in the market.

The future of Finnish betting in Malta

As Finland moves toward a domestic licensing system, Malta's role as a key regulator for Finnish betting operators may shift. While some companies may apply for Finnish licences, others may continue to operate under MGA regulations and potentially adjust their marketing strategies to comply with Finland’s new laws.

Ultimately, the coming years will determine whether Finland's regulatory changes significantly impact Malta’s gaming sector. If Finland enforces strict measures against unlicensed operators, it could lead to a reduction in MGA-licensed betting sites targeting Finnish players. However, if the Finnish system proves too restrictive or costly for operators, many may still prefer the MGA framework and adjust their business models accordingly.

One thing remains certain – Malta will continue to play a crucial role in the European gambling industry, regardless of Finland's regulatory shifts.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/