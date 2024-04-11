Seventy-two former workers of Public Broadcasting Services or their heirs are receiving a total of €5.5 million in terms of a service pension which Telemalta, which employed them at the time, bound itself to constitute in 1976.

Telemalta, which then included a broadcasting arm, later became PBS. It had committed to a service pension scheme in a collective agreement with the GWU in 1976. The scheme was meant to be similar to a scheme which the government had for its own workers at the time.

The civil court years later upheld a case by the workers who complained they had not been paid what they were due.

Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon said at a press conference on Thursday that the payments to the workers or their heirs were being made by the government in line with a commitment in the Labour electoral programme. Some payments have already been made.