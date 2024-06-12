The liturgical feast of St Anthony of Padua will be celebrated by the Franciscan friars of Għajnsielem on Thursday. Masses will be said at 6am, 6.30 and 11am. Vespers will be said at 6.30pm, while St Lawrence parish priest, Anthony Bajada, will lead a concelebrated mass with the participation of other priests named Anthony at 7pm. The Gozo diocese choir will animate the mass. Afterwards, a special activity will be held at St Anthony centre.

Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando is urging the Għajnsielem community to celebrate this feast with great devotion by receiving the sacraments to be part of a community of faith that prays and grows together.

The church of St Anthony of Padua in Għajnsielem is a 19th century church connected to over a century of Franciscan history in Gozo.