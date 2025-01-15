Għajnsielem local council is calling for the scheduling of Fort Chambray’s British barracks, after having previously backed demolition of the building.

The council announced its shift on Facebook after meeting NGOs that have voiced their concern over development plans for Fort Chambray.

The council explained that in December it had backed plans for the barracks to be demolished, with the facade to be built elsewhere in the fort, because the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage did not contest the plans.

At the beginning of this year Gozitan NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix, and Wirt Għawdex urged the government, the opposition and the local council to press for an emergency conservation order for the barracks.

“If these barracks can be protected, the council is going to offer its support,” the council said.

The council added that the restoration of the crumbling fortifications and other historical sites, as well as the opportunity for part of the fort to be open to the public, were all factors that had influenced its decision.