A homeless man who stole a bag, airpods and some other items having a total value exceeding €232 has been jailed for a year.

Abdulaziz Abdikadir Hasan, a 49-year-old Somali, was accused of the theft, that took place on September 1 in Paceville, as well as living a vagrant life.

He pleaded guilty.

In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Monica Vella said the court had considered the early guilty plea, the circumstances of the case, the record of the accused (which was not specified in the sentence) and the fact that the stolen items had been recovered.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

 

 

