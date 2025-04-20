Malta’s tourism industry will take centre stage in a few days’ time at the inaugural edition of the Malta Tourism Awards. The event, set to take place on April 29, will honour excellence, innovation and dedication within one of the island’s most important economic sectors.

Spearheaded by the Malta Tourism Authority, the new awards aim to showcase the very best in service, sustainability and leadership across the tourism landscape. More than just a celebration, the initiative marks a significant step in recognising the individuals and organisations driving positive change and setting new benchmarks for quality and responsibility.

At the heart of this first edition are two main awards: the Responsible Tourism Development Award and the Tourism Worker of the Year Award. The Responsible Tourism Development Award will highlight key players in the sector who have demonstrated a strong commitment to investing in future-proof solutions – be it through digital transformation, environmental sustainability or workforce development. These values reflect the guiding principles of Malta’s National Tourism Strategy for 2021–2030, particularly in the areas of digitalisation, decarbonisation, and upskilling.

This award will be presented across four major tourism segments – accommodation, catering, visitor attractions and travel and tourism services – recognising businesses that are actively contributing to a more resilient and forward-looking tourism industry.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Worker of the Year Award will honour individuals who go above and beyond in their day-to-day roles, consistently delivering exceptional service and showing dedication to their craft. The award spans six sectors: English language learning, diving centres, accommodation, catering, visitor attractions and travel and tourism services. These unsung heroes often serve as the first point of contact for visitors, and their commitment is vital to ensuring Malta continues to shine as a welcoming and high-quality destination.

Beyond individual recognition, the Malta Tourism Awards have a broader mission: to promote quality across the industry, inspire leadership and highlight the many career paths available within tourism. They also serve to reinforce Malta’s reputation on the global stage by positioning the country not only as a top Mediterranean destination, but as a model of sustainable and responsible tourism development.

The Malta Tourism Awards 2025 promise to set a new standard in the way the industry recognises success – one that celebrates progress, champions people and places quality at the heart of Malta’s tourism vision.