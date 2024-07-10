My six-year-old daughter seemed calmer when she saw me study. She liked what she was seeing, and I liked it too.

It started last year. I was going through a tough personal time. I was lonely, pregnant and looking after my daughter. My social workers suggested that I attend a course that could help me.

The idea of attending a course was scary and exciting. I had had a tough upbringing. My parents were not always around. I had stopped school at secondary level and I never got any ‘O’ levels. I am now 32.

RELATED STORIES ‘The majority of women Fidem works with were victims of domestic abuse’

Women stuck in middle management due to culture that expects 60-hour work week

The idea of attending a course was scary and exciting. I had had a tough upbringing. My parents were not always around. I had stopped school at secondary level and I never got any ‘O’ levels.

I liked the idea of getting some form of qualifications and of meeting people like me. I only ever worked as a waitress or bar tender before I had children. At the time, this type of work made me happy. But now that I have children and I’m growing older, I want more for myself and I want to show my children the right path.

So, I started attending the course offered by Fidem on Saturdays. I improved my English, computer skills and other skills. In the meantime, I also started a beauty therapy course.

Five months into the Fidem course, I gave birth. At first, I would take my baby with me and keep her on me in class.

When she turned nine months, I felt comfortable leaving her in the hands of Fidem’s childcare workers so I could focus. I would not have managed without this type of support. Now I completed both the beauty therapist course and the Fidem course. I’m thinking of continuing with other courses also. I was in my 30s before I learnt that, whatever I learn in life, I am learning for myself – to improve my life and that of my children.

As told to Claudia Calleja.

Skill Up

Lisa was one of 20 women who participated in the first edition of Skill Up, out of which 13 women graduated as a result of sitting for exams and passed. The education programme organised by the Fidem Foundation and sponsored by Atlas Insurance Community Involvement Fund, offered English, leading to an MQF Level 3 certification (equivalent to an ‘O’ level), computer literacy and basic life and soft skills such as cooking and nutrition, mindfulness, money coaching, yoga, dance, theatre and self-defence.

Fidem provided the course programme and all materials for free but also organised free transport and childcare on-site.

Fidem will be starting the second Skill Up programme this autumn. Applications are to open shortly.