Ta’ Savina church in Victoria is hosting a Passion display during Lent. Entitled il-Golgota, the exposition is by Joe Scicluna, in collaboration with his brother George.

Meanwhile, the rector of the church, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci, is inviting the public for an hour of adoration on Thursday, March 21, the eve of the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, at 7.30pm. The adoration will be led by Mgr Carmelo Refalo.

Ta’ Savina church, known as the church of perpetual adoration, is open daily. Mass is celebrated Monday to Sunday at 7.45am and 5.30pm. Adoration is held daily following the morning mass until the evening mass.